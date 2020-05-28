A 12-year-old gospel singer has touched hearts with an emotional song that has gone viral in the wake of the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Keedron Bryant, an African American singer who competed on NBC's reality talent competition "Little Big Shots," posted a video of himself singing a song with the refrain "I just want to live" as protests continue over the death of Floyd in Minneapolis.

"Just singing what’s on my heart...hope this blesses someone," Keedron wrote on Instagram.

His song caught the attention of luminaries like Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, basketball superstar LeBron James, actress Eva Longoria and pop legend Janet Jackson, who all shared it on their own Instagram accounts.

"I LOVE YOU KID!" James wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE US!"

"Please God protect him. And please, lead us out of these troubled waters," Longoria wrote.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were also moved by Keedron's song on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday.

"That video is extraordinary," Hoda said.

The song by the young singer from Jacksonville, Florida, comes as protests erupted in multiple cities over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died at the hospital after a white police officer was seen on camera kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

"I’m a young black man/ doing all that I can/ to stand," Keedron sings in the video. "Oh, but when I look around/ and I see what’s being done to my kind/ every day, I’m being hunted as prey/ My people don’t want no trouble/ We’ve had enough struggle/ I just want to live/ God, protect me/ I just want to live/ I just want to live."