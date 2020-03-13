12 comforting shows to watch while you're stuck at home

While we're all trying to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, one way to deal with the anxiety stemming from everything happening is to watch some of your favorite comfort shows to get you through it all.

Sure, it may sound simple, but professionals actually suggest there is some science behind it. Will Meyerhofer, a New York-based psychotherapist and author, said watching our favorite old shows can be a useful tool for dealing with anxiety and mild depression.

"For my clients, these old shows are like the food they grew up with. 'The Brady Bunch' or 'The Facts of Life' or 'The Jeffersons' is like that beloved bologna sandwich on Wonder bread with just enough mayo the way mom used to make,” he told TODAY last year.

“In therapy terms, it's an instant — and for the most part healthy — regression in the service of the ego,” Meyerhofer added.

So, if you need a break from the news, a good binge-watch will remind you that if Kevin Arnold can get through middle school, we can get through this.

1. "The Golden Girls"

Slide up a chair on the lanai, grab a slice of cheesecake and join Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia for some laughs.

Where to watch: Hulu

2. "Cheers"

A stiff drink with Sam Malone and the eccentric gang at the bar where everybody knows your name is always welcome — especially since this is offered on both Netflix and Hulu.

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix

3. "Seinfeld"

Sure, your anxiety may go up a little when watching the show about nothing, but the familiar high jinks and antics this quartet gets into time and time again are so familiar, it will distract you.

Where to watch: Hulu

4. "Saved by the Bell"

Now is no better time to familiarize yourself with the gang at Bayside High, especially before the upcoming reboot premieres.

Where to watch: Hulu

5. "Parenthood"

Although there is plenty of drama that fills the lives of the Braverman bunch, seeing how they are able to help one another and pick up the pieces may be enough to remind us how to deal with what we're going through.

Where to watch: Hulu

6. "This Is Us"

If you haven't gotten into this prime-time favorite, you have plenty of time to do so now.

Where to watch: Hulu

7. "Will & Grace"

While the new episodes are great, rewind with the first few seasons of this sitcom classic to remind yourself why you fell in love with Will, Grace, Jack and Karen.

Where to watch: Hulu

8. "The Wonder Years"

Nothing says nostalgia like "The Wonder Years," which looks back on the joys and tribulations of growing up in a typical suburban household in the '60s.

Where to watch: Hulu

9. "The Brady Bunch"

Depending on what generation you grew up in, a rerun of “The Brady Bunch” can trigger happy childhood memories, needed now more than ever.

Where to watch: Hulu

10. "Gilmore Girls"

The quick wit between this mother-daughter duo is always a good pick-me-up.

Where to watch: Netflix

11. "Full House"

The Tanner family's adventures are the perfect distraction while you're cooped up indoors.

Where to watch: Hulu

12. "Glee"

The fabulous musical montages and Broadway bravado make for the perfect soundtrack.

Where to watch: Netflix