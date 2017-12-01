Long before she got engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spoke passionately for women’s rights. Now there’s proof showing her feminist streak started as early as grade school.
A recently unearthed video clip from a 1993 Nickelodeon news program focused on an 11-year-old Markle and her successful fight against sexist advertising.
It resulted from a social studies assignment that had Markle and her California classmates watching television commercials and assessing potentially implicit messages they sent. That's when the future royal’s advocacy spirit kicked in.
Markle noticed how one ad for a dishwashing detergent implied that women do all the cleaning.
“I don't think it's right for kids to grow up thinking these things — that just Mom does everything,” she says in the video clip. “It's always ‘Mom does this,’ and ‘Mom does that.’”
The young Markle complained about what she saw in a letter she penned to Proctor & Gamble, which responded by changing a crucial line in the ad. Rather than asserting that "women are fighting greasy pots and pans," it changed the voice-over to declare that "people" were taking up the battle instead.
Years later, Markle would make a reference to that small but mighty victory in a 2015 speech before a U.N. Womens’ conference.
“At the age of 11, I had created my small level of impact by standing up for equality,” she said.
These days, Markle, now 36, has a much bigger stage from which to speak. Until recently, the actress was best known for her role on the USA legal drama, “Suits," but also was an active humanitarian who fought for gender equality and women's health in developing nations.
But that was before she snagged one of the most eligible bachelors on the planet. Markle's engagement to Harry, announced just this week, now means she has the attention of the world.
On Friday, she accompanied her 33-year-old famous fiancé on their first official joint event to promote issues close to Harry's heart: HIV/AIDS awareness and preventing crime among youth.
The prince and Markle plan to get married next May inside St. George’s Chapel, located on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle.
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle through the years, from homecoming queen, to Prince Harry's bride-to-be.
Meghan Markleof
Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 and they will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, London. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged in November 2017.Getty Images
Meghan Markleof
Meghan Markle in a photo from her 1998 high school yearbook in 1998, where she's listed as Rachel Markle (her given name). Markle was born in Los Angeles in 1981 and raised by her mother Doris, a yoga instructor and social worker, and father Tom, a lighting director.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markleof
Markle, second from left, poses in her school uniform alongside her classmates at the all-girl Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The budding actress performed in several school plays as part of a drama club.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markleof
Markle shows her royal potential when she was crowned school homecoming queen in November, 1998.TheMegaAgency.com
Meghan Markleof
Markle graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication in 2003, double-majoring in theater and international relations.WireImage
Meghan Markleof
For one season, Markle held a suitcase on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal or No Deal. She told Esquire in 2013: “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.”NBC
Meghan Markleof
Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US TV drama "Suits," started acting on "General Hospital" in 2002 and by 2011, she went on to star in the movies "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses."USA Network
Meghan Markleof
Markle's other TV show appearances include the series "90210," "Knight Rider" and "Without a Trace." In this photo she attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event on May 16, 2013 in New York.WireImage
Meghan Markleof
In September 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson after dating for seven years. The pair divorced two years later.
In this photo, Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner in 2011.WireImage
Meghan Markleof
In March of 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which campaigns for better education, food and healthcare for children around the world. As part of her role, the actress traveled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. As well as her humanitarian work, she is known for campaigning for gender equality.
In this photo Markle attends the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015, in New York.AP
Meghan Markleof
In April of 2017, Markle officially shut down her lifestyle website of three years, The Tig. She started it as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspired her, food and travel. Even though the move came one month after Markle went with Prince Harry to his best friend's wedding, reports say she closed the site to allow her more time for her role on "Suits" and her humanitarian work.
See her on the TODAY show revealing her favorite thing to cook!
Meghan Markleof
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly began dating in the summer of 2016. In May of 2017, Markle joined the prince at the wedding reception for Pippa Middleton.Getty Images
Meghan Markleof
Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at a charity polo match at Coworth Park in Ascot, the first time they attended a public event together as a couple.Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markleof
A piece of street art of Meghan Markle accompanied by two Queen's Guards appeared in a north London street in November 2016. On November 8, 2016 Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Markle. The statement expressed Prince Harry's fear regarding Markle's safety and, "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
Meghan Markleof
Prince Harry joined Markle in Toronto for Easter instead of spending the holiday at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. The couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer amid engagement rumors.AP
Meghan Markleof
Actress Meghan Markle opened up publicly for the first time about her year-long relationship with Prince Harry, whom she repeatedly refereed to as “my boyfriend” in a new Vanity Fair article. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle says. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
See the video here.Peter Lindbergh exclusively for Vanity Fair via Reuters
Meghan Markleof
Prince Harry arrives holding hands with his fiancee Meghan Markle, to the wheelchair tennis match for wounded warriors, during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. Markle had not been seen with him at public events, until now. See the video here.AP
Meghan Markleof
Meghan Markle, fiancee of Prince Harry stands with her mother, Doria Ragland, as she watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017. The prince joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box for a kiss before heading out to give his final speech. Markle's mother is a social worker and yoga instructor who flew to the event from Los Angeles.Reuters
Meghan Markleof
A man in a town cryer costume rings his bell as he announces the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Kensington Palace, west London, England, on November 27, 2017.EPA
Meghan Markleof
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, on November 27, 2017. Clarence House earlier announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said.EPA