For any musical lover of the last 20 years, singing alongside Idina Menzel is a dream come true.

One young fan got to live out that fantasy by joining the "Frozen" star onstage ... and possibly even upstaging her!

Luke Chacko, 11, attended a concert at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, on July 30. When Menzel invited a group of kids onstage to sing "Let It Go" with her, Chacko couldn't "hold it back anymore" and blew everyone away with his musical talent.

Chacko got his big shot after Menzel, 46, called him out as the only "dude" in the group. "Every time a boy comes up, he tells me he doesn't really like this song," Menzel said, adding that one kid even told her he preferred Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling!"

"Heck to the no! I'm offended," Chacko responded, charming the audience with his sass even before they got a load of his impressive pipes.

His rendition of "Let It Go" was so powerful that Menzel even had him sing it twice, chiding the audience to stop screaming so they could hear the subtleties. "You're very special," she said when he was finished.

Chacko told E! News that singing with Menzel had always been a "dream" of his. "I practice all the time, so I was prepared but I certainly didn't expect that she would ever really ask me to come onstage and sing with her," he said.

And now he has an even more personal reason to love Menzel. "Idina was very kind to my mom, my sister Halle and me," said Chacko. "She made us all feel special, and she was really funny."

What do you say to a duet album, you two?!