At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you're looking for another read to pick up while you wait for Jenna's August book club pick to be announced, or a novel to throw in your beach bag during the final days of summer, you've come to the right place.

In honor of #PaperbackBookDay, Goodreads has released a list of the most popular recent paperback releases, according to its members. From thrilling Stephen King novels to universally-loved romantic comedies, here are the top 10 paperbacks that have everyone page turning right now.

Read on for some of the works of fiction that Goodreads members can't put down.

The latest release from The New York Times bestselling author centers around a dark and deep family secret and a tarot card reader. As she embarks on the journey to claim a false inheritance, she finds herself caught in a web that is impossible for her to get herself out of and is more costly than she could ever imagine.

This twisted tale is based on the terrifying scandal of Georgia Tann — the woman who kidnapped and sold thousands of children in the early 20th century. It centers around the wealthy Avery Stafford, who encounters the dark history of her family tree and attempts to navigate about her own path in the midst of her findings.

In this novel, an unlikely friendship emerges from a tragic accident. The three main characters, Freya, Harun and Nathaniel, find themselves escaping the pains of their individuals losses by helping each other. This voyage to self discovery is one that you will not be able to put down.

Plagued by the infamous death of their late husband and father, respectively, this novel explores the journey of a mother and son who leave behind the destitution that they faced in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and head for the clean slate that awaits them in Paris.

This light "rom-com" explores the life of a man who lives a "Benjamin Button"-like existence, having been alive since Shakespeare's time. A rarity, he lives within a secret society that protects him, and he has been instructed to "never fall in love." But that all changes before he knows it, and he must embark on a journey to discover happiness.

Named a best book of the year by NPR, this novel tells the tale of a single mother and her teenage daughter who rent a house from the rule-playing Richardson family. As they grow closer to the children of the Richardson family, secrets unravel about the mother-daughter duo, and the "pulls" of parenthood unfold, demonstrating just how heavy the past can be. It's about to become a TV series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington so you might want to binge-read before you binge-watch!

Groff brings readers into the "wilderness" that is Florida. It covers several climates, decades, towns and characters — primarily a childless couple and a homeless woman — and combines elements of loneliness, rage and love in a novel that reveals the truth about human connection.

The newly released paperback edition of this novel is the No. 1 bestseller in its category. It brings readers along on the tale of two friends who investigate the disappearance of a fugitive billionaire, as they attempt to find his son and battle the very things that rest within their own minds.

This coming-of-adulthood novel recounts the story of Candace Chen, a millennial still trying to stomach the passing of her parents as Shen Fever spreads throughout New York City. As the Big Apple becomes a ghost town, Chen finds herself among a group of survivors that help her to do more than just survive.

Another riveting tale from King, this New York Times bestseller has over 104,000 rating on Goodreads and over 11,000 reviews. After the corpse of an 11-year-old boy is discovered in a local park, all fingers point to a beloved citizen in the town — an English teacher, Little League coach and father — but the case that is drawn against him might be less than bulletproof.

For more summer reads, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!