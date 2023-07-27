Along with sharing a name, Raven-Symoné says she shares a surprising trait with her onscreen character Raven Baxter: they might both be psychic.

In a July 25 episode of her podcast "The Best Podcast Ever," which she cohosts with wife Miranda Pearlman-Maday, Raven-Symoné, 37, shared that she can sense psychic energy.

When a random word wheel landed on "psychic" during a game, Raven-Symoné and podcast guest Keke Palmer discussed whether or not they believe in the concept.

"I think that there's psychic ability that we can all maybe tap into," Palmer opined.

Raven-Symoné agreed.

“I believe in psychics as well, puns f---ing intended,” she said.

"I do believe that, because what I believe actually is that humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly," she continued. "I can walk into a room and it’s reading energy and energy is in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane.”

Raven-Symoné famously played psychic character Raven on the Disney Channel series "That's So Raven" from 2003 to 2007, and continues to play the role in "Raven's Home," the 2017 reboot of the show.

Raven-Symoné having a vision in "That's So Raven." Disney Channel / Everett Collection

While her character frequently has visions of the future, in real life, the actor says her psychic experiences tap into the past.

She shared that she'd actually had a psychic episode of déjà vu right before recording the podcast episode.

"There's also the conversation of déjà vu you brought up," she said to Palmer. “I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening or has happened to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I feel it my body. I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.'”

Raven-Symoné believes that she has made contact with an alternate version of herself.

“There will be times when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing, but I feel in my body that I've been running," she said.

Pearlman-Maday remains unconvinced.

"Babe, you watch too much Sense8," she joked. "Sit down."

Raven-Symoné believes that she and her alternate self are connected through emotional experiences.

"The way we connect is through our trauma," she said. "When I was younger and I had certain traumatic experiences, I remember afterwards doing a meditation to the point that others were like, 'What are you doing?' Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen. I feel like that, too, can be considered psychic."

To Raven-Symoné, psychic energy transcends physical form.

"You have to understand the human body and our energy field," she said. "Those auras hold the experiences of all of our people."