‘How I Met Your Mother’ cast remembers Bob Saget: ‘The kindest, loveliest, funniest’

In addition to the outpouring of love from his “Full House” family, Bob Saget’s “How I Met Your Mother” co-stars are paying tribute to the comedian following reports of his sudden death on Sunday at age 65.

Although he never physically appeared on the CBS sitcom, Saget narrated the show throughout its entire nine-season run as the voice of future Ted Mosby, played in the present day by Josh Radnor.

In each episode, Saget tells a story to his children as Radnor lives through the funny events.

After news broke of Saget’s death, Radnor sent out a series of thoughtful tweets honoring the late actor and explaining their “special bond.”

“Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother,” he began. “He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”

Radnor shared that he suffered from “imposter syndrome” while filming “HIMYM,” but Saget helped settle his worries.

He recalled, “When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

The “Hunters” star said that he continued to meet up with Saget for dinner once a year even after “HIMYM” wrapped filming in 2014. “We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long,” Radnor wrote.

Continuing to praise Saget, Radnor added that the comedian “never missed a birthday text,” raised millions for scleroderma research and “proved you could be funny and successful and kind.”

At the end of the Twitter thread, he concluded, “I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.”

Radnor also included a link to an episode of the podcast “Bob Saget’s Here For You” that he was on in October.

“HIMYM” co-creator Craig Thomas, who asked cast and crew members from the show to post their favorite memories with Saget, also shared the podcast episode on his Twitter page. He applauded Radnor and Saget’s discussion about “life itself.”

“What lovely, wise humans — I can’t believe I didn’t hear this till now…,” Thomas tweeted.

Radnor replied to Craig’s tweet and said, “So grateful we got to have that conversation.”

Thomas immediately responded: “I’m smiling and crying to it today.”

The last episode of “Bob Saget’s Here For You” was released on Jan. 3.

The co-creator posted multiple tweets about his friendship with Saget.

“We always joked we were related, my God I will miss him…,” Thomas wrote after Carter Bays, the second “HIMYM” co-creator, uploaded a photo of the two of them with Saget.

On Monday morning, fellow “HIMYM” star Neil Patrick Harris also reacted to Saget’s death.

He tweeted, “Absolutely stunned to hear about Bob Saget. He was always so kind and generous and hilarious. Gone too soon. #RIP.”

Co-star Alyson Hannigan penned a sentimental message and included the longer version on her Instagram account.

She revealed that one of her favorite memories with Saget involved her babysitting his daughter Aubrey.

Since Aubrey was not feeling well at the time, “Bob came home and took her in his arms, played a Tracy Chapman song on the stereo and danced with her until she fell asleep on his shoulder,” Hannigan recalled. “It was such a beautiful and significant moment for me and I’m sure just one of a million moments like that for them.”

She added, “He was a wonderful Dad and human. I love you Bob. RIP.”

The post included a picture of Saget celebrating the 200th episode of “HIMYM” with Radnor, Hannigan, Harris, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders and Cristin Milioti.

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida confirmed that Saget was found dead by authorities in an Orlando-area hotel room.

A statement released by the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday said an autopsy had been performed earlier in the day and that initial findings showed there is no evidence of drug use or foul play. No exact cause of death has been released.