It’s hard to believe that a friendly, well-fed cat named Bart once had to claw out of a roadside grave after being buried alive.

Bart — dubbed the “Zombie Cat” by the media — sprang to international fame in 2015 after his owner reported having his cat buried after he was hit by a car and presumed dead. Five days later, the seriously injured cat came back, looking for food.

The black-and-white cat wound up at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, where he received veterinary care for months. His lower jaw was broken and had to be wired back together. His palate was split from front to back, and he needed dental work. It took about three hours to pull all the maggots out of his left eye, which eventually had to be removed. He needed a feeding tube and blood transfusions.

After being hit by a car and digging himself out of a roadside grave, Bart needed months of veterinary care at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in Florida. Courtesy of Humane Society of Tampa Bay

While the team at the shelter worked to nurse Bart back to health, a contentious custody battle raged between the cat's owner and the nonprofit for over a year. Ultimately, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay settled the matter out of court, and Bart was permanently adopted by the shelter employee who had been fostering him.

His adopter, Valerie, who asked to keep her last name confidential, said that even when Bart was in really bad shape, he was a “sweetheart.”

“Even in the worst of times when he had just arrived, he would head-butt people just to try and get some pets,” she told TODAY. “He’s always been a big, old love. He wants to be around people and to play and be loved, and that’s it.”