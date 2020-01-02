Zack, a 30-pound rescue cat who has already won over plenty of fans on Twitter, is about to have the purr-fect start to his new year.

The chunky feline was adopted from the Michigan Humane Society on Thursday after a few adorable photos of Zack tipping the scales were shared on social media earlier this week.

Zack is definitely not skeptical of you keeping all of your 2020 resolutions throughout the year. Not at all. #chonk #chonkycat #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/WkwcXru7e8 — Michigan Humane Society (@mhumane) January 1, 2020

The Michigan Humane Society, which posted about the "absolute unit of a cat" on Twitter, told TODAY on Thursday that Zack had found his fur-ever home.

Anna Chrisman, spokeswoman for the Michigan Humane Society, told TODAY earlier this week that it was very important Zack finds an owner who can help him lose some weight.

The giant cat is already on a prescription diet, but needs a family who can help him keep losing weight. Michigan Humane Society

"We’re looking for a home that understands how important it will be for Zack to lose this weight. Just like people, the excess weight can have long-term negative effects on his health," she said.

Zack will be on a prescription diet designed for weight loss, which is why his new owner will have to make sure to help him exercise and provide plenty of opportunities for play, Chrisman said. Regular veterinarian check-ins will also be crucial, Chrisman said, and his new family might have to do a few extra tasks to keep him healthy and happy.

"As a side effect to his size, Zack also has trouble grooming himself, so he will need an adopter who doesn’t mind bonding with him over brushing," Chrisman explained.

Zack came to the Michigan Humane Society after his previous family "had a significant change in their lives" and could no longer give him the care he needed, Chrisman said. Before he was adopted, the shelter shared some hilariously captioned photos of Zack, joking about his weight loss and New Year's resolutions.

While the society was unable to provide more details about his adoption, Chrisman had told TODAY about the kind of environment Zack would do best in.

"Zack has previously lived with both other cats and children," she said. While he's comfortable with cats and kids, he'd prefer to live in a home without dogs. "He enjoys pets and interacting with humans, but can be a little sensitive to having his tail and hindquarters touched."

Zack should take comfort in knowing that he's not alone on his weight loss journey. Last April, Barsik, a 41-pound shelter cat, was taken in by a foster parent who has been dedicated to helping the cat slim down while keeping his fans updated via Instagram. In 2018, a 29-pound cat in California was taken in by the Pasadena Humane Society and quickly found a loving family to care for him.