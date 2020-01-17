Meet Hulk, the lime green puppy taking the internet by storm

When Shana Stamey and her family welcomed their white German shepherd’s new litter, they got a little more than they expected.

All eight puppies were born healthy under the watchful eye of Stamey, 35, her family and their mother, Gypsy, on Jan. 10. But one of the puppies, born fourth in the litter, came out green.

The dog, now named Hulk, has taken the internet by storm.