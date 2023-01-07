X-ray shows live boa constrictor hidden in passenger's carry-on in Florida

Transportation Security Administration officers recently stopped a passenger from flying with a snake in their carry-on bag.

"There’s a danger noodle in that bag…" the pun-filled Instagram post from the official TSA account shared on Jan. 6 begins.

"Our officers at Tampa International Airport didn’t find this hyssssssterical!" the post continues. "We really have no adder-ation for discovering any pet going through an x-ray machine."

The post adds that the snake was a four-foot boa constrictor.

The post concludes the update by asking passengers to make sure they check with their respective airlines for rules on traveling with any pet, including snakes.

"Don’t get upsetti spaghetti by not understanding your airline’s rules," the post reads. "For instance, airlines don’t allow nope ropes in carry-on bags and only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly."

This is not the only pet recently found in a passenger's luggage. In November, TSA officers noticed a pet cat trapped inside a checked bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The orange tabby was thankfully rescued before ending up in the pressurized cargo hold of a plane and officials told NBC News at the time it was "implied" that the cat saw the open suitcase and jumped in without the traveler seeing it.

At the time, Cornell University professor emeritus and animal behavioral expert Katherine Houpt told NBC News that cats are likely drawn to the luggage because it smells like the owner and "and I think they associate it with an impending loss."

"They might not necessarily want to prevent that owner from going, but perhaps at least they want to signal stress," she said.

Two weeks after the cat was discovered, a dog was sent through the machine in a backpack at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.