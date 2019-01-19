Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Pet lovers everywhere woke up Saturday morning to some heartbreaking news: Boo, the social media-famous Pomeranian often dubbed the “world’s cutest dog,” has passed away.

The 12-year-old pooch racked up millions of fans over the years on both Instagram and Facebook. He often posed and played with his canine best friend, Buddy, and followers loved seeing both tiny dogs get into mischief together.

Boo's owners announced the pup's death late Friday night.

“With deepest sadness I wanted to share that Boo passed away in his sleep early this morning and has left us to join his best friend, Buddy,” a message on Boo’s Facebook account reported to its 16 million followers. “Our family is heartbroken, but we find comfort knowing he is no longer in any pain or discomfort.”

The post went on to say that Boo showed signs of heart issues as soon as his best pal died in 2017.

“We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us,” the post continues.

"Over the years Boo met some super cool people, a lot of crazy talented people, but most of all so many kind people...friends who gave him endless love," the message also said.

Now, many of those kind fans are grappling with losing their fluffy friend.

“I would like to thank Boo for being my center of focus for the last 7 years fighting cancer,” one person commented on Facebook. “My sister went to the gift shop in the hospital and bought me a tiny Boo stuffed animal.”

While our hearts are with Boo’s family during this difficult time, it’s powerful to see how many lives Boo has touched. The Facebook post announcing his death has racked up over 245,000 reactions and 38,000 comments in just 14 hours.

“Boo, we love you with all our hearts and will miss you until the day we meet again,” the post concludes. “Have fun running around with Buddy and creating adorable mischief wherever you guys go.”

Rest in peace, Boo. You will be missed.