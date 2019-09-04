Hurricane Dorian has wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, but one woman there is standing her ground, all in the name of helping man’s best friend.

Chella Phillips wrote on Facebook that she has taken in nearly 100 abandoned dogs, with the majority of them hunkering down in her bedroom while the storm headed toward the island.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” she wrote.

“I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you!” she added.

Phillips said she's done what she can to help the animals.

"I just started picking them up and grabbing them and bringing them home," she told NBC News by phone.

Phillips, who told NBC News she takes care of dogs along with her brother without any help from outside organizations, has made a career out of finding homes for pooches for the last 15 years. It’s especially important now in the aftermath of Dorian's destruction on the Bahamas.

"I don't want to put them on the street. They don't deserve that,” she said.

People have donated nearly $100,000 to her and while her home is a mess, Phillips doesn’t mind.

"I can't even get one step without a dog being on my foot, but I'm not complaining because they are, everybody is safe," she told NBC News.

Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday and is heading toward the United States.