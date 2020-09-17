A dog named Emma Zen isn’t a Dalmatian, but she’s visited most of the fire departments on the West Coast.

When the Great Dane/Labrador retriever mix was just 4 months old, firefighters rescued her from the devastating wildfires in Southern California in 2017. They took her to an animal shelter in Anaheim, California, where she was placed on a “fire hold” to wait to be reunited with her family.

Sadly, no one ever came to claim her — but when she became available for adoption, Debra Jo Chiapuzio took her home.

“She’s as Zen as her name: super mellow, super sweet, easygoing and very adventurous,” Chiapuzio told TODAY.

For decades, Chiapuzio had been teaching pet first aid and CPR in her spare time. She wanted the fire department in Anaheim to have special pet oxygen masks to protect dogs in her community like Emma Zen.

Oxygen masks for humans can’t properly fit over animal snouts, but pet oxygen masks have rubber seals with give and take to completely cover noses and mouths.