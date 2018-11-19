Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Katie Levingston

Chef Curtis Stone has two very lucky, well-fed dogs! The pair of goldendoodles, named Sammy and Webster, will often get scraps from Stone's own butcher shop.

"If my dogs could talk, they would be very appreciative of their situation," Stone told TODAY.

In the sixth episode of "My Pet Tale," the "Top Chef Jr." host explains what life is like with his family's adorable pups:

He says having dogs is "what makes a house a home!" And we couldn't agree more.

Curtis Stone currently hosts "Top Chef Jr." on Universal Kids.

There's a new episode of "My Pet Tale" every Thursday on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.