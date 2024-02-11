How to watch and stream the Puppy Bowl 2024

Get ready for a doggone good time.

While the sports world is getting set to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out in the big game, other fans are panting at the prospect of watching the Puppy Bowl 2024.

Yes, the Puppy Bowl — as much a staple of Super Bowl Sunday as chicken wings, betting pools and high profile commercials — is returning. The contest is an adorable pregame alternative to the actual Super Bowl, showcasing dogs up for adoption playing football, although they probably don’t realize that’s what they’re doing. And that’s part of what makes it so fun.

Inez is one of the pups who will compete in the Puppy Bowl, which brings out the beast — err, best — in its competitors. Warner Bros. Discovery

So, while the Chiefs go for back-to-back Super Bowl titles and the 49ers seek to win their first championship since 1995, take a moment beforehand to cheer on man’s best friend.

The 20th edition of the beloved Puppy Bowl has fans wagging in anticipation. Dan Schachner will return to the action, serving as the referee — or “ruffaree” — for the 13th time.

Here’s everything you need to know before the dogs line up to take the field:

What time is the Puppy Bowl?

The game is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET and will last for three hours. The pregame show will kick off at 1 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Where to watch the Puppy Bowl

The game will be broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

Who’s competing in the Puppy Bowl?

Team Fluff and Team Ruff will battle it out, with the winning squad earning the “Lombarky” trophy, a play on the Lombardi Trophy that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play for in the Super Bowl.

Will Bark Purdy lead Team Ruff to victory? Discovery

The game will feature 131 puppies — the most in Puppy Bowl history — and 73 shelters and rescue groups from 36 states. All puppies in the game will be available for adoption.

The event is traditionally very successful, with a 100% adoption rate. This year, viewers get a look at some pooches with football and food-centric names, including Bark Purdy, Snack Prescott, Guy Fureri and Patrick Mabones. Four dogs who have played in previous Puppy Bowls will also be inducted into the new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame.

This year’s game certainly has a lot to live up to. Last year’s contest was a thriller, with the game going to “rovertime” for the first time ever before Team Fluff pulled out the victory.