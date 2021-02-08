When doves cry: Prince's original pet dove Divinity dies at 28

Divinity, a white female dove once owned by Prince, has died, according to the late singer’s Paisley Park estate. She was 28.

Paisley Park said Divinity died last Tuesday “following a decline in health due to age.”

“One of the original doves Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park complex, Divinity was an ever-present fixture for countless Paisley Park tours, events, and productions,” the estate said in a statement.

“Divinity’s beautiful coo has welcomed visitors since Paisley Park first opened its gates to the public in October 2016,” said Alan Seiffert, executive director of Paisley Park. “She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans. She will be missed.”

Divinity "far surpassed the average lifespan of doves," according to the statement. White doves typically live for 10-15 years, according to one animal information website. Prince, who wrote, produced and performed the 1984 hit "When Doves Cry," died at the age of 57 in April 2016.

“Although the original doves have passed on, visitors to Paisley Park will continue to enjoy the warm greetings from a new generation of doves that will continue to grace Prince’s home,” said Paisley Park legacy preservationist Mitch Maguire.

Prince kept many doves at Paisley Park, the Minnesota studio where he lived and worked. The birds were an integral part of the estate, which is now a museum.

“So after he passed, they weren't talking. So when I first came I'm like, ‘Where's the doves? What's going on?’ the musician’s sister, Tyka Nelson, told Al Roker on TODAY in 2016.

“And they said they're up there, they're just not, they`re not talking. Well, you need to play some Prince music, maybe they'll talk.”