What’s the #BettyWhiteChallenge? How fans can honor the actor and animal activist

The legacy of Betty White will continue with fans supporting one of her most cherished causes.

In the wake of the legendary actor’s death last week at the age of 99, a movement called the #BettyWhiteChallenge has spread on social media, in which people are urged to donate money to animal rights organizations.

The late “Golden Girls” star was a lover of animals and vocal supporter of animal rights throughout her life. The #BettyWhiteChallenge asks people to donate money to a cause that champions animal rights in White’s name on what would’ve been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

"On Betty White's 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White's name," reads a widely circulated message. "Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves."

White’s work with animals did not go unrecognized throughout her life. She received the National Humanitarian Medal from the American Humane organization.

Betty White poses with a snake at the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's 40th Annual "Beastly Ball" at Los Angeles Zoo on June 19, 2010. Michael Kovac / FilmMagic

“For nearly a century, Betty White has been a tireless and devoted animal welfare advocate and we are proud to have known her for 70 years — longer than any other supporter in our history,” American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert said in a statement after her death.

“We bestowed our highest honor, the National Humanitarian Medal, on Betty because she reflected our core values of compassion, caring and hope. Betty dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide.”

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute also honored White with the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal in 2017.

White had also served on the board of trustees with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and received the Jane Goodall Institute Global Leadership Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2009.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also mourned her death.

"Betty White was a constant and compassionate advocate for vulnerable animals across the country, and will be greatly missed," the organization tweeted. "We send our condolences to her friends and family."

White also created the 1970s TV series “The Pet Set” and wrote a book published in 2011 called “Betty and Friends: My Life at the Zoo,” in which she discussed her love of animals and those who take care of them.