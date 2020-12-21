Wayne Brady shares what he loves the most about dogs

Wayne Brady's four dogs have made his quarantine life at home that much easier. Charlie, Mick, Phatty and Pia are not only a source of fun but a source of comfort.

“I think in this time of quarantine, especially at the beginning, you lean on your family. That's what times like this are for. Especially when you have to isolate, if you can isolate with the people that you love and that know you, then that's a win. And our pets are a part of the family, so I've got four, and Mandie, my ex-wife, she has three, so we have a pack of seven dogs that when they come over to my place, they're all just running around the house. And I could not be any happier. I think that when all seven are here, that is the pinnacle of my dog happiness.”

He believes dogs show a special kind of love.

“I think what I love about dogs is that they give you completely unconditional love. Some would say that the condition is ‘oh, well, you're feeding me.’ And true, it's a symbiotic relationship. But if you are a dog owner, and you look into your dog's eyes, and you know that special connection that they light up when you walk into a room, you would be hard pressed to see another human be happy to see you the way that your dog will be happy to see you.”

These days, Brady has partnered with Royal Canin for the “Second Annual Puppy Pre-Show.”

“Because I personally am not a fan of seeing people see puppies, want a puppy, get a puppy, then they can't take care of a puppy. So part of this ‘Pre-Show’ is it gives you information. It gives you advice. It shows you the journey of a puppy.”

The pre-show will air across Royal Canin social channels on Jan. 12, 2021, where Brady will be joined by other puppy experts. From now until Dec. 26, 2020, puppy owners can submit their best puppy videos for a chance to be featured as a finalist on the pre-show. The winning puppy video along with other finalists will also be featured in this year’s TV broadcast of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin airing on Jan. 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. ET.

For more with Brady, specifically how he features his pets on his social media, watch the video above.