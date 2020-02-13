Watch astronaut Christina Koch reunite with her dog after 328 days in space

NASA astronaut Christina Koch couldn't wait to see her dog again after spending nearly 11 months in space — and apparently, her pooch felt the same way.

Koch, 41, who returned to earth this month after 328 days on the International Space Station — a new record for the longest spaceflight by a woman — tweeted a video of her emotional reunion with her beloved dog, LBD.

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

The 30-second video, which was shot inside Koch's home in Galveston, Texas, shows tail-wagging LBD pawing at the door as she spots Koch outside. As the astronaut enters the home, the thrilled dog prances around her, leaping up to give her face sweet licks.

"Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year!" Koch captioned the clip, which she shared Thursday.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch spent nearly 11 months in orbit, setting a new record for longest spaceflight by a woman. MARK FELIX / AFP via Getty Images

Koch told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston that seeing her furry friend again was the first thing she did when she got home.

"I reunited with my dog, LBD, which was wonderful. I also took a family trip to the beach, taking in the sights and sounds of the ocean is something I really missed," she said.

Being away from loved ones, including her husband, Bob, for so long made Koch appreciate how wonderful life on earth is.

"It helps you to recognize every day how special what you have is, which then, in turn, makes you feel you need to bring your best to meet that every single day," she said.

Koch's record-setting mission will allow researchers to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. Alexander Ryumin / TASS via Getty Images

Koch's record-setting mission will allow researchers to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. The study is important because NASA plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

While in space, Koch made history a second time when she and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir conducted the first all-female spacewalk.

But LBD probably doesn't know or care about any of that — she's just happy Koch is home!