March 29, 2019, 7:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jason Hardesty has a serious case of puppy love.

The 30-year-old UPS driver from New Orleans has won fans for posting photos of dogs along his delivery route on his Instagram page using the hashtag #pupsofjay.

Hardesty says he first took photos of some pooches when he got assigned a new route about two years ago.

“I just saw a really cute dog and asked a customer if I can take a picture of their dog,” he told TODAY.

From there, the idea blossomed and he created the #pupsofjay hashtag. Hardesty, who’s been driving for UPS for seven years, remains modest about his account.

“I’m not trying to go anywhere with it. It’s just a fun hobby,” he said.

Jami Attenberg, a novelist who owns a puggle named Sid, is one of the people who lives on Hardesty’s route. It was one of her tweets, posted on Wednesday, that helped spark awareness of Hardesty and his hashtag.

“I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood,” she wrote, along with a link to the #pupsofjay Instagram page.

Attenberg said she learned about the page when Hardesty mentioned it to her when they bumped into each other while she was out with Sid.

“I am genuinely delighted that my tweet introduced so many people to something that made them so happy,” she said in an email to TODAY.

While news of the account has spread, Hardesty doesn’t let the hobby overshadow his actual job.

“I discipline myself to only take photos on Friday nights,” he said, noting he does so because that’s the start of the weekend. He also keeps it to one day a week in order to make sure his Instagram page doesn’t get overrun with our four-legged friends. “I don’t want it to be a dog account,” he said.

Attenberg thinks Hardesty’s endeavor is wholesome entertainment that we all need.

“There’s a lot of garbage on the internet — people can be made so anxious by it — so it was nice to offer some relief for the day,” she said.

“We deserve some simple pleasures. Also it was a reminder that the people we interact with every day in small ways can actually have a big impact on our life. I loved seeing how many of my neighbors came out on social media talking about how much they (and their dogs) loved him and how he makes their day.”