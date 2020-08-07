UK's top diplomatic cat announces retirement to 'enjoy some me-time'

After four years serving as the "Chief Mouser" in the United Kingdom's Foreign Office, a black-and-white rescue cat named Palmerston is stepping "away from the limelight" and going into retirement.

In a letter signed with two paw prints and sent to the Foreign Office's undersecretary, Sir Simon McDonald, Palmerston "wrote" that he is finding life "away from the front line" to be "relaxed, quieter, and easier." While he regrets that he will no longer engage in tasks like catching mice and pretending to be asleep during sensitive conversations, he's looking forward to enjoying some "me-time" when he retires at the end of the month.

The cat, who is named after the longest-serving British Foreign Secretary, Lord Palmerston, was brought to the office as a rescue in 2016, according to The Associated Press.

His tenure as chief mouser wasn't all smooth sailing — he had a tense relationship with Larry, the cat-in-residence at the British prime minister's home, and occasionally the two could even be seen fighting outside.