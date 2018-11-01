TODAY's puppy Sunny reunites with his mom for Mother's Day

Get the latest from TODAY
Happy Mother's Day, Muffin!
The mother of TODAY's puppy with a purpose, Sunny, had a playful reunion with her son this week ahead of Mother's Day after the two had not been together since he was six weeks old.
It was like no time had passed at all, as the two chased each other, rolled around in the grass and had a great time.
There was a reason for Sunny to be extra happy for Muffin considering Sunday is also her birthday.
It's been a busy couple of months for TODAY's third puppy with a purpose. Since joining TODAY in February, he has met up with his predecessor, Charlie, seen snow for the first time, and had a special meeting with the Easter Bunny.
The heartwarming moment with Muffin this week was captured by the Guide Dog Foundation, a sister organization of America's VetDogs, which is helping train Sunny.
He’s spending 16 months with TODAY and guide dog mobility instructor Olivia Poff before he will serve as a guide dog for a visually impaired teen.
