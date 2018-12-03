Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Brittany Loggins

This holiday season, you can make sure your disposition stays Sunny with this sweet plush made to look just like TODAY's puppy with a purpose.

Sunny has a mini-me! TODAY

The plush is now available on the NBC Store website. Make sure you hurry — in order to get him by Christmas, you'll need to order by Dec. 9.

TODAY SUNNY PLUSH, $29.95, NBC Store

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Sunny is a Labrador retriever who’s training as a guide dog with the help of the Guide Dog Foundation, a sister organization of America's VetDogs. Ten dollars from each purchase of the Sunny plush will support the foundation.

Sunny joined TODAY in late February and has since reached some notable milestones alongside his trainer, Olivia Poff. He recently guided a blindfolded Poff through a 25-minute route around New York City’s Upper West Side.

Just in time for the holiday season: a plush doll that looks like Sunny! TODAY

While Sunny's made big strides, he's also managed to have some fun along the way. He's made sure to scope out the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and he's met lots of celebrities who love him almost as much as we do.

While the real-life Sunny will become a perfect guide dog, he can now make the perfect addition to your household — in stuffed animal form, of course.

