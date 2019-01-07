Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Shane Lou and Christine Morea

Sunny and his siblings are celebrating their first birthday with a family reunion!

Our puppy with a purpose was joined by his four brothers and sisters — Izzy, Zuma, Brady and Camden — on the show this morning, less than a week after they turned 1. The siblings traveled from all over the country for the incredible puppy party!

Happy birthday to Sunny and his siblings! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

We were first introduced to Sunny and company last February. Since then, Sunny has been training as a guide dog in New York with the help of instructor Olivia Poff and the Guide Dog Foundation, a sister organization of America's VetDogs. He graduates in June!

While his siblings moved away soon after their TODAY debut, they’ve remained in the NBC family, spending time with local stations in Atlanta (Izzy), Los Angeles (Zuma), Boston (Brady) and Baltimore (Camden).

The birthday puppies stepped out for some fresh air on the plaza. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Thankfully, the entire group was able to make time in their busy schedule for Monday’s adorable get-together!

Ain't no party like a puppy party 'cause a puppy party don't stop! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

You can take part in the festivities — and help support the Guide Dog Foundation at the same time — by tweeting a pic of your dog using the hashtag #TODAYPuppyParty. In honor of its upcoming movie “A Dog’s Way Home,” Sony is donating $15,000 to the Guide Dog Foundation, plus an additional dollar for each #TODAYPuppyParty tweet up to $5,000. So keep those photos coming!

