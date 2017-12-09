We are so proud of Wrangler!

TODAY's original puppy with a purpose has graduated from the Connecticut State Police detection dog program and become part of a K-9 unit specializing in explosive detection.

Wrangler will work with Trooper First Class Kevin Reed in the Mass Transit Unit, patrolling trains and train stations from New Haven, Connecticut, to New York City.

Saxon Eastman, Wrangler's puppy raiser, was at his graduation on Dec. 8 and beamed with pride.

"I’ve had a lot of incredible experiences as a puppy raiser, but this graduation was by far one of the best,'' she wrote on Instagram. "These are the moments I live for."

After TODAY said a tearful goodbye to Wrangler in the spring of last year, he spent a year as a guide dog and then was accepted to the Connecticut State Police program in July.