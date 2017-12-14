Fortunately, we know Charlie is going to a good home. Veteran Stacy Pearsall, a former staff sergeant and aerial combat photojournalist for the United States Air Force, will be his new owner now that she's disabled and retired from service following three combat tours.

Charlie is going to be there for her in all kinds of ways: he's been trained by Olivia Poff at retrieval, balance and mobility, nightmare interruption and to be present when she occasionally has seizures.

"There is something to having a teammate there when coming out of (a seizure) that adds a little bit of reassurance, and that will make all the difference," Pearsall told TODAY.

Good boy, Charlie! Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Not only that, Charlie will come along when Pearsall has photo shoots of veterans, and she believes that "having him there will offer some peace of mind" to them as well.

Charlie has been with TODAY for 14 months, and only met Pearsall for the first time in November. But it was "love at first sight," no question.

Back in November, TODAY puppy Charlie met military veteran Stacy Pearsall for the first time. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Frankly, we're a little envious, because Pearsall's South Carolina farm home already has something of a "menagerie," as she put it, with lots of other animals around. Since she says all the animals there get a royal title, he's actually getting a new name, and will be known as Prince Charlie.

TODAY puppy Charlie will share his forever home with two other canine siblings! TODAY

Pearsall waited two years to get a service dog, and she couldn't be more delighted that it's all coming true now.

Charlie helped Stacy pick up gifts from TODAY fans on the plaza. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"It took a lot for me to admit that I needed help," she said. "That's really contrary to everything that I am. ... And now that Charlie is in my life, he's going to help me move forward with dealing with that."

That wasn't the only surprise of the morning: The TODAY gang presented Wells Jones, the retiring CEO of America's Vet Dogs, with a donation of $10,000 and a plaque from the Comcast Military and Veterans Affairs team (Comcast is the parent company of NBC Universal).