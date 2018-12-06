Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The top dog names of 2018 have been announced, and we're howling in approval.

The fur fanatics over at Rover.com, which claims to be the largest network of pet sitters and dog walkers, announced the names after pouring over their database of more than 1 million dog names. While most of the names are fairly traditional, the site also highlights some up-and-coming trends.

Did Sunny make the cut?! TODAY

Much like babies, dogs saw an increase in retro names like Willie and Pearl, which are up 17 percent over last year. Other fun trends? Both royal and Fortnite names are also becoming much more popular, in addition to food and booze-related names. Cheers to the pups, indeed!

Check out the leaders of the pack:

Top 10 Male Dog Names

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Jack Rocky Duke Bear Tucker Oliver

We'll try to make sure Sunny doesn't find out he didn't make the list.

What do you mean I didn't make the list?! TODAY

Top 10 Female Dog Names

Bella Lucy Luna Daisy Lola Sadie Molly Bailey Maggie Stella

If you're disappointed that your pup's name failed to crack the rankings, head on over to Rover.com to check out the entire infographic, including the top dog names in your city, as well as entire top 100 lists for both male and female dogs!

