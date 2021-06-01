The last thing most people would want to do is interrupt a mama bear when she's out for a stroll with her cubs.

But in a video captured on a security camera, that's exactly what happened when a brown bear and two cubs went for a walk ... on the top of a fence outside a home in Bradbury, California, a city about 24 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

A bear and two cubs went for a walk on a wall ... Citlally Morinico/Facebook

In the video, the bears were precariously balancing on top of a low brick fence, heading toward a fruit tree in a private backyard, when four dogs race out and begin barking intensely.

Mama bear did not take this well, and swiped at the largest of the dogs, connecting with the dog's nose — while remaining on the fence.

... only to discover not all of the locals wanted them there ... Citlally Morinico/Facebook

That changed quickly, though, because out of nowhere, Hailey Morinico raced across the yard to save her own cubs — that is, her fur baby dogs — and gave mama a great big shove.

And the bear fell off the fence!

Hailey, who is 17, according to The Associated Press, then scooped up one of the dogs (the others ran back to safety) and hurried out of the camera's range.

Morinico swooped in to take charge, and take care of both the bears and dogs! Citlally Morinico/Facebook

There were no serious injuries, KNBC Los Angeles reported. The station identified the bear as a black bear (some of which are brown in color) and noted that bear encounters with humans are rare in California. However, bears do sometimes come out of their habitats in the foothills to explore and look for food, particularly on trash days. The station noted that experts did not recommend confronting any bears.

Meanwhile, Hailey's mom Citally posted the security camera video on Facebook, noting, "My child Hailey Moriniconiconii just saved our dog with super human strength. For me one of the scariest moments in life."

