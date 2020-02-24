Meet the veterinarian who gives free medical care to pets of the homeless

When Dr. Kwane Stewart, a veterinarian, spots a homeless person with a dog while he’s driving to work, he doesn’t look away uncomfortably and step on the gas.

Instead, he pulls over, grabs his bag stocked with medical supplies, and asks the person: “Is there anything your pet can use? Can I help you?”

For nearly a decade, Stewart, 49, has volunteered on his own dime to help pets of the homeless in California. In his spare time, he heads to impoverished areas and wanders the streets — usually in his hometown of San Diego and Los Angeles, as well as Sacramento and San Francisco — hoping to offer free vaccinations and veterinary care to pets.

“I love the work,” he told TODAY. “I do it because it’s hugely rewarding to me, spiritually. I’m just very fortunate to be living out my dream to be a vet in the first place.”