Stood up by adoptive family, internet rallies around special needs dog

Briggs founded the rescue in 2017 and the all-volunteer operation has saved 350 dogs. They serve all kinds of bully dog breeds, like English bulldogs, French bulldogs and others, and often take dogs other rescues pass on.

Jack, who is about 9 months old, arrived at the rescue five months ago. He was in immediate need of surgery. Post-surgery, it was also discovered he has spina bifida, which causes incontinence. It’s a permanent condition and he will always need to wear diapers. He also has club feet, which means he can walk and play but can’t go on long walks.

“He was a very sad case,” Briggs said. “He had not had very much human interaction, he was very scared. To see where he is now, this is why we do this.”

Jack learned how to wear diapers (“Imagine changing a wiggly baby. That’s what changing Jack was like"), started socializing with people and other dogs and discovered his favorite kind of toy is a squeaky pig.

“He gave kisses for the first time last month,” Briggs said. “That was a big day for all of us.”

She didn’t expect it to go viral, but wrote the post because she wanted to bring awareness to how much goes into adopting a dog, and that it’s the tireless efforts of volunteers who make it happen.