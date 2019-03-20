Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 20, 2019

Sunny and his buddies are still No. 1!

The most popular dog breed in the country for the 28th straight year is the Labrador, just like TODAY's own puppy with a purpose, according to the American Kennel Club.

Good news, Sunny! Labrador retrievers are still the No. 1 breed in America for the 28th straight year. Nathan Congleton/NBC

"This is a do-everything breed that needs to be with its humans,'' Labrador breeder Erin Henlon-Hall said in a news release. "It personifies the definition of versatility – hunting, showing, family, dock diving, tracking, obedience. It’s as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie."

It also doesn't hurt that, as fans of Sunny and former TODAY puppies Wrangler and Charlie already know, they're also adorable!

Charlie went on to work as a service dog for a disabled military veteran and a visually impaired teen, while Wrangler serves in the K-9 unit for the Connecticut State Police, illustrating the versatility that has kept Labradors ranked at the top.

Sunny has been training as a guide dog in New York with the help of instructor Olivia Poff and the Guide Dog Foundation, a sister organization of America's VetDogs. He celebrated his birthday in January with a reunion with his four brothers on TODAY, and he is set to graduate in June to become a guide dog.

Labradors aren't the only ones that have retained their popularity, as the rest of the top 10 dog breeds from last year also remains virtually unchanged.

German shepherds remain in the No. 2 spot, followed by golden retrievers, French bulldogs, bulldogs, beagles, poodles, rottweilers, German shorthaired pointers and Yorkshire terriers. The only change from last year's list was German shorthaired pointers leapfrogging Yorkshire terriers.

German shorthaired pointers continue to grow in popularity, reaching their highest position since 1930, while the Yorkie has slid from a high of No. 2 in 2008.

The longest reign at the top before the Labrador was the Cocker Spaniel, which reached No. 1 in 23 years, including every year from 1983 to 1990.