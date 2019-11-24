Meet the man who fills his home with senior and special needs pets

Whenever Steve Greig looks at his front yard, he almost always sees someone talking to Tofu, his turkey.

“Tofu loves people,” he told TODAY. “Everyone knows who he is. He’s so social and curious. For Halloween, he was just in heaven because we get a lot of trick-or-treaters. He could not have been happier.”

Tofu, who also loves gobbling along to music — particularly classic Madonna songs — is part of Greig’s unusual household, which includes nine senior dogs, four chickens, two ducks, one rabbit and a 110-pound pig named Bikini.

“I brought her home and life has never been the same,” the Denver resident said with a laugh.

Greig, 55, started adopting senior and special needs animals in 2013 when he was grieving the death of his beloved dog, Wolfgang, who was hit by a car.

Steve Greig coped with the death of his beloved dog, Wolfgang, by adopting the oldest dog in an animal shelter. Courtesy of Steve Greig

“It was just devastating,” he said. “After a few months, I finally decided I needed something good to come out of his death.”

So Greig went to an animal shelter and adopted the oldest dog they had: a Chihuahua with four bad knees and a heart murmur. He named the pooch Eeyore.

“It was so immediately healing that I knew this is just what I was supposed to do,” he said. “From then on, I only adopted senior dogs. I heard about another one that needed a home and then another one, and I just kept expanding.”

Today that expanding pack still includes Eeyore, who is now 19 years old.