Sofía Vergara shares comical birthday post for her ‘vicious’ dog

Sofía Vergara’s hilarious birthday post of her dog has fans howling!

On July 10, the “Modern Family” actor celebrated her dog Bubble’s birthday in a sweet post on Instagram that hinted at the day's colorful festivities with a revealing caption about their dynamic.

“Feliz 10th cumpleaños my sweet, vicious Bubbles!” reads the first part of the caption to her post, which wishes her dog a happy 10th birthday in Spanish. “No matter how many times u bite me I will always love u.”

In the photo, Vergara’s dog can be seen wearing a leopard print dress while smelling a decadently frosted pink cake topped with a flamingo.

“Happy Birthday Bubbles from auntie Heidi,” model Heidi Klum wrote in the comments section of the post.

Actor Nicola Peltz also chimed with a laughing emoji, writing, “This caption is amazing. she is iconic.”

“The caption I’m wheezing,” another replied.

“This picture is the absolute cutest! Happy Birthday, Bubbles!” another added.

It’s not the first time Vergara has made light of her love/hate relationship with Bubbles.

During a 2021 appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the actor revealed that her small dog prefers her husband, actor Joe Manganiello.

“She hates me. She was supposed to be for me. She was supposed to be my dog. She arrived to the house, and I don’t know, she thought she was for Joe, and that’s all she wants to do,” Vergara explained to Fallon at the time.

“She’s after him all day long, harassing him. It’s an obsession this dog has with him. It’s horrific. She hates me,” she went on to add. “She’s super mean to me. She bites me. She’s not that cute in person.”

Vergara’s birthday tribute to Bubbles comes as she celebrates her birthday in Italy. The actor has been sharing photos of her tour of the Italian coast and countryside.

“What a bday day!!!” Vergara captioned the post with two partying face and Italian flag emoji.

The 51-year-old actor is due to star in the upcoming Netflix biographical miniseries “Griselda,” which is based on the life of Griselda Blanco, a former Colombian drug lord.