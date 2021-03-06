Meet Sidney the seal! NYC aquarium introduces rescued harbor seal from California

A baby harbor seal who was rescued in California last year is now getting a fresh start all the way across the country in New York.

The New York Aquarium in Brooklyn's Coney Island shared an introduction to Sidney the harbor seal in an Instagram post Friday, explaining that Sidney was just a newborn when she was discovered.

"Meet Sidney! Discovered alone with her umbilical cord still attached, she was rescued by the @pacificmmc where veterinarians confirmed she was only hours old and likely born prematurely," the aquarium began in its video caption. "At the PMMC, Sidney received around-the-clock care. Despite their efforts to rehabilitate her, she didn’t develop the skills needed to survive in the wild and couldn’t be released.

A news release from the New York Aquarium says the female harbor seal was by herself on a rocky beach near Abalone Point in Laguna Beach, California when she was spotted in February 2020. She was taken to Pacific Marine Mammal Center, also in Laguna Beach, after the pup's mother didn't return for her. The mammal center and National Marine Fisheries Service requested that the New York Aquarium take Sidney in and the aquarium agreed.