Livin' it up or lonely? Share how your pet will cope with your return to an office

As more Americans start returning to offices, pets across the country will have to embrace a much more solitary existence. Some will thrive (that's why we love cats!), and others will struggle or even act out.

We want to hear from you about how you think your pet will fare — or rather how you think your pet thinks they'll fare. Write a brief letter, 250 words or less, from the perspective of your pet about what they want you to know about your return to an office.

Is Max so lazy that he'll love skipping his midday walk? Will Luna have to abandon her routine of swatting your laptop hourly? Maybe a mostly quiet house will bring Chester some much-needed solace.

To get your creative juices flowing, TODAY.com reporter Drew Weisholtz wrote an example letter to himself from the point of view of his dogs Buster and Whammy.

Dear Dad,

This is where we part. You’re going back to that mythical place called “the office.” Don’t worry about us, though. We spent years alone in the house during the day without you before the pandemic. But you? This may take some adjusting. Remember not to get up every 15 minutes to eat doughnuts. Or pretzels. Or anything with salt, sugar or “-flavin” in the ingredients.

It was fun while it lasted. We took long walks. We loved and lost. We jumped on your lap while you worked, blocking access to your keyboard. Honestly, we’re worried you won’t know how to type without a dog sitting on you.

Good luck not hearing our symphony of barking that goes on randomly for minutes on end while you try to work. It’s also going to be a challenge to get by when we can’t rub our noses in your leg reminding you we’d like to be let out into the backyard to do our business, so watch where you step when you get home. Sure, we’ll pee by our water bowl each day to let you know we’re not thrilled you’ve left us in a lurch, but yeah, we’ll be fine.

And when you come back each day from this “office” we’ve heard so much about, we'll continue to jump, wag our tails and spin in circles, because you’ve clearly pulled off some sort of magic trick returning home. We’re really impressed you remember the way after all this time.

