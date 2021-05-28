'Silly' service dog inspires handler with chronic illness to look for silver linings

As a child, Sarah Kate Frey let things roll off her back. The Illinois resident loved dancing, playing with friends and riding horses.

But when she was 12 years old, she came home from horseback riding camp with a horrible sore throat and a fever. The horse she’d been riding died that night. It took an unusually long time for Frey to get better after being diagnosed with a staph infection.

“It was one of those things at the time we didn’t know was going to be life-changing,” Frey told TODAY. “There was just lingering pain and weird inflammation responses that whole winter. I would end up in the ER with really high inflammation markers that we couldn’t explain.”

About a year later, Frey sprained her ankle and received another diagnosis: reflex sympathetic dystrophy, also called complex regional pain syndrome, a painful neurological condition.

“It was a lot to deal with at 13,” Frey, now 30, said. “I’m still a big kid at heart, but sometimes it feels like my childhood came to a really quick end. Everything before that was so magical and pure childhood. After that, it was like a really sudden jump into the real world.”

Sarah Kate Frey smiles from a hyperbaric oxygen chamber around age 15. Courtesy of Sarah Kate Frey

In the coming years, doctors diagnosed Frey with other conditions, including a rare hematologic disease and mitochondrial disease, which affects multiple systems in her body. Due to digestive tract paralysis, she “can’t really eat,” and she also has severe hypoglycemia, so she is connected to intravenous equipment 24 hours a day to meet her nutrition needs.

At age 20, Frey had just experienced an extremely challenging year — “new, rare diagnoses coming in” — and spent a lot of time in the hospital. At one point, she underwent a medical procedure that involved a port placement, liver biopsy and lumbar puncture (aka spinal tap).

“When I woke up, I was totally paralyzed,” she said. “Really scary, right? I was that way for a week. And for like a month, I couldn’t even walk across the room — and my right arm never fully came back.”

But what was perhaps her most difficult year was capped by what Frey calls her brightest silver lining: meeting her service dog, Alice Eloise.