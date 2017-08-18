Selma Blair shares news of dog's tragic death: 'Run with the angels'

share tweet pin email

Selma Blair has lost a beloved member of the family.

On Thursday, the "American Crime Story" actress' 13-year-old rescue Chihuahua-pug mix Ducky died suddenly after what she reported on Instagram was a "terrible accident."

In two posts, Blair revealed Ducky's condition and said she would need lots of prayers to make it through:

And then we learned that things had not gone well for the sweet-faced pet, which Blair adopted in 2015 from a no-kill rescue shelter.

Run with the angels. We miss you so much. So much, sweet girl. Please send us our next dog. With the spirit of you and wink. Our hearts are broken. A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Though Ducky had only been with the family a couple of years, she said that her son Arthur, 6, adored the pooch.

"They love each other very much, but it's very much brother and sister," she told People magazine in March. "My boy just wants to squeeze her as tight as he can and play games and have pillow fights, and that ship has sailed for Ducky. But she's done great with it."

It's been a tough couple of months for celebrities and their pets: Jessica Alba lost two dogs within two weeks earlier in August; Chelsea Handler had to have her dog put down; and back in May Barbra Streisand lost her longtime companion.

All settled in to watch #lalaland 🎶 and I have a few of my favorite things to witness the lovelies. @roncarlson1226 #duckythedog #coachdinosaursweater #elekeatsemerald #tinytags #mothers love A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:34pm PST

Sending our thoughts to Selma Blair and her family during this difficult time.

