‘Bachelor’ alum Sean Lowe says he rehomed family dog after it bit his son in the head

A frightening encounter led former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe to rehome his family’s dog.

On April 19, Lowe answered questions from his fans on his Instagram story and revealed that he recently had to find a new home for his dog, a bullmastiff named Gus, after he bit his 6-year-old son.

Lowe is married to Catherine Giudici Lowe, who he met on Season 17 of “The Bachelor.” Together they have three kids, Samuel, 6, Isaiah, 4, and Mia, 3.

Sean and Catherine Lowe. Steve Mack / Alamy Stock Photo

Recalling the incident on Instagram, Lowe explained that despite being “such a great dog,” Gus displayed a "couple instances" of aggression. Lowe said that prior to biting Samuel, the dog snapped at Mia and bit her.

“We did everything in our power to keep it from happening again,” Lowe wrote, before adding that in spite of their efforts, another incident occurred several weeks ago. Samuel bent down to pet Gus, and the dog "bit him on the side of the head," Lowe said.

“The result was a trip to the E.R. and a staple in the head,” he explained. “So as much as I love that dog I have to protect my kids first. But he’s in a great home and we’ll get to see him occasionally."

"BTW I died a little on the inside," he added.

In follow-up posts to his story, Lowe explained that both his son and Gus are now doing well.

“(Samuel is) doing great,” he explained, adding that he’s had the staple removed and has fully healed. “He misses his dog too. And so do his brother and sister.”

Lowe shared that Gus is also “doing great.”

“I miss him like you wouldn’t believe,” he wrote. “But one of my answered prayers was that he found a great home.”

Lowe said his dog trainer took Gus as her own "personal dog." Gus now goes to work with her and gets to be around other pups.

"She texted me the other day and said this pug hates all dogs except for Gus," Lowe said alongside a photo of the bullmastiff and pug. "Must be the close resemblance."