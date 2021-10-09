Sam Asghari surprises fiancée Britney Spears with﻿ new puppy — see the cute video

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, have a new member of the family!

Asghari, 27, revealed in an Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 8 that he surprised Spears with a Doberman puppy to join their budding family. The personal trainer shared a video and two photos of their new dog in the post, introducing Porsha to the world.

At the beginning of the short video clip, Spears can be heard in the background asking, “Who is the new addition to the family?”

“Her name is Porsha and she’s meant to unconditionally love you and is going to be trained to protect you from any motherf-ker that comes around you with bad intentions,” Asghari replied before smiling at the camera and giving Porsha a kiss on the back of her head.

“Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family ❤️ Porsha,” Asghari wrote in the caption.

Porsha is the newest member of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's family! Samashgari / Instagram

Spears and Asghari have been dating since 2016. The couple took the next step in their relationship last month when Asghari popped the question. The couple shared the news of their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate the occasion.

The pop icon shared a video on Instagram taken alongside her fiancé posting with her gorgeous diamond ring, writing in the caption, "can’t f--king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!"

Asghari also shared a sweet snap of the couple together on Instagram. In the photo, the two shared a kiss while Spears stuck up her ring finger with the engagement ring center stage, effectively covering both of their faces.

The couple’s engagement occurred amid Spears’ ongoing battle to end her conservatorship, leading some fans to be concerned about the pop star. In the comments on a post, Octavia Spencer joked that Asghari should sign a prenup, though she later apologized privately to the couple for her comments.

Asghari had a sense of humor about the situation, replying directly to Spencer’s comment with the 100 emoji. Later, he also poked fun at himself on Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!”

“Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he wrote.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood". Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Despite the joke, according to court documents that were filed on September 20, a prenuptial agreement may not be out of the cards.

"With Ms. Spears’s consent and pursuant to her instructions, Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement," her attorneys wrote in the filing.