A very sad-looking dog riding the bus alone in northern England has captured the hearts of people online.

Gemma Louise Burton said she boarded the bus on her way to college last week and immediately noticed there was a dog riding by herself.

For the 20 minutes Burton rode to school in Bradford, located about 30 minutes west of Leeds, she said the dog was well-behaved and occasionally roamed about the bus.

“She was calm with everybody,” Burton told TODAY on Thursday. “When she wandered around on her own, she did whine a little.”

The dog didn’t have a human with her and didn’t wear a collar — just the harness she was pictured in.

“She did seem sad,” Burton said. “She was sniffing around, and it looked like she was looking for someone.”

At one point, the dog tried to get off at a gas station.

“Passengers coming onto the bus, they stopped her,” Burton said. “Because it’s a busy main road and we didn’t want her to get run over.”

Burton snapped the photo of the tragic-looking mutt and posted it to her Facebook.

“After about 10 minutes, people were asking to put (the post) as public,” she said. “And it just went wild from there.”

Since then, her post has been shared thousands of times. Media outlets from around the world have contacted Burton about the photograph, she said.

As for the dog, officials picked her up and took her to a nearby shelter, Burton said.

Cliffe Kennels & Rescue posted to Facebook that the dog is in their care and in good health.

The family-run business, which boards animals and also operates a rescue center, said it is looking for the dog’s owner and would wait a week before putting the animal up for adoption.

“We are being inundated with calls and while we know the story has touched everyone, these calls are taking our focus and time away from the dogs in our care,” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

Cliffe Kennels & Rescue confirmed with TODAY that they had the dog but didn't immediately respond for additional comments.

The BBC reported the dog has been nicknamed “Olive” after a character in the 1970s British sitcom “On the Buses.”