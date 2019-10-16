A 190-pound mastiff needed a bunch of helping hands to get him down a hiking trail in Utah on Sunday night.

A four-hour operation by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team helped bring the 3-year-old dog named Floyd to safety. Rescue workers carried the human-sized canine on a litter usually used for people.

A 190-pound mastiff named Floyd needed help from rescue workers after getting injured on a hiking trail in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue/ Facebook

The organization wrote that it was alerted to the situation at 6:30 p.m. after multiple hikers had called to report that the owner, who has not been identified, was stranded with his dog on Grandeur Peak in Millcreek Canyon.

A group of rescue workers then helped carry the injured pooch down the mountain by 10:30 p.m.

"Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted," the Search and Rescue team wrote on Facebook. "Hopefully, Floyd will be up and hiking again soon!"

A woman named Amy Sandoval identified herself in a Facebook comment as the owner's sister and said she was on the trail with him and Floyd. She wrote that Floyd's paws were all torn up, making it hard for him to move but her brother had prepared to stay the night on the trail with Floyd if necessary.

"A vet also stopped to exam Floyd and recognized what bad shape he was in,'' Sandoval wrote on Facebook. "We took a wrong turn on the descent and ended up on a very tricky slope. We had a 10 year old with us and it was so hard getting everyone back up to the trail. Poor dog just couldn’t take any more after that."

Sandoval was also thankful for other hikers who gave them water after they had used theirs to keep Floyd hydrated. Her father also collected more water for Floyd by hiking down and back twice to a creek.

Thanks to the search and rescue team, Floyd made it to safety without any additional injuries.

"He’s resting well at home and getting lots of TLC," Sandoval wrote.