News reporter hilariously bugs out on camera when he finds a cicada on his neck

In case you hadn't heard, it's bug season in the U.S. these days.

Specifically, cicada season. And as CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju recently learned, some of the (not so) little guys just want their 15 minutes of fame on TV.

While standing inside the Capitol building, waiting to go live on camera Thursday, Raju suddenly noticed that he was no longer alone: there was something on his neck!

"Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier," he wrote in a tweet containing video of the harrowing moment.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

One minute, Raju is speaking to his earbud, trying to determine when he's going live. The next minute there's a tickling at his neck and he reaches up to find something there! Something ... alive!

And what ensues is a whole lot of bugged-out behavior as Raju flings it from his neck and paces around, swearing mightily (it's bleeped out in the video).

"Do I have more on me?" he asks some people off-camera, and is assured he's clear.

Manu Raju, before the attack. @mkraju / Twitter

As he explained later on the network, his producer had told him a couple minutes before this that a cicada had just fallen out of his pocket, which surprised him since he was indoors. "Perhaps one of those buggers jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol," he said.

After they had the video, then they had a back-and-forth about whether to share it on social media or let it go, but "everybody on our team said, 'The world needs to see this.'"

There's something back there! @mkraju / Twitter

One problem: They had to figure out how to scrub his considerable profanities out to make it ready to tweet out. As he explained, they asked the 15-year-old daughter of one of the producers to take care of the bleeps, and out it went into the world ... where it, like the cicadas, promptly spread everywhere.

"Those things gross me out," he said in the interview. "But my 5-year-old twins ... they love cicadas... They're on the cicada research committee in their pre-K class at school. So I can tell you, they loved the video. And me, not so much."

Clearly, this is a story with legs. Six of them.