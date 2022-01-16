Reese Witherspoon twins with bulldog Minnie in playful selfie

Reese Witherspoon found another family member to twin with!

The “Legally Blonde” star shared a cute photo on Instagram on Saturday, January 15 with her bulldog, Minnie. Both Witherspoon and Minnie donned matching white and navy blue sweaters for the perfect matching moment.

“I’ve lost the plot,” Witherspoon captioned the photo, which showed Witherspoon holding Minnie in her arms, hugging her close to her face and smiling for the camera.

In the comments, Witherspoon’s celebrity counterparts thought contrary to her caption, assuring her that she had, indeed, not “lost the plot.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar commented, “No you found it!!”

Jenni Konner, the former co-showrunner of “Girls” agreed with Gellar, writing, “Think you mean found it.”

“Double trouble!” Kevin Kwan, the author of the “Crazy Rich Asians” book series, wrote, loving the pair's twinning style.

Meanwhile, Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe had one question for her mom: “do I need to buy a striped sweater too?? 👀❤️.”

Over the years, fans have not been able to get over the resemblance between Witherspoon and her 22-year-old daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. In 2018, the mother-daughter duo posed for a campaign for Witherspoon’s fashion line, Draper James, in a series of twin-tastic photos where the resemblance between the two was uncanny.

Ava isn’t the only look-alike in the family, either. Last April, fans had a field day in the comment section of a post Witherspoon shared posing with her son, Deacon, quick to point out the similarities between not one, but two family members.

While one fan joked, “you really said copy paste,” others were impressed by the “perfect blend” between Witherspoon and Phillippe.

“Wow 😳 genetics is strong!” one person wrote. “He is the perfect mix of you and Ryan. Insane.”

Phillippe joined the discourse on which parent his children resemble more during an interview with E! News last September.

“Obviously, there is a father-son resemblance. But he actually looks a lot more like Reese’s side of the family. Ava looks more like mine,” Phillippe said, adding that his ex-wife agrees with him on their daughter.

He added, “Quite often, the interpretation in the media is that she looks exactly like her mom and he looks exactly like me, but I think we both feel differently about it.”

Related: