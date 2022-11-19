Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby.

In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16.

"If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."

She shared a series of black and white photos featuring her, Linn and the dog before his death.

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 when they were both working on the Kenny Rogers movie “The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.”

She said on TODAY that they'd stayed in touch and he'd called her when her mother, who died in March 2021, got sick in 2020.

"We’d gotten to see each other before because we’re both on ‘Young Sheldon.’ So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since."

In November 2020, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Country Music Association Awards.

She told Extra in October 2021 that they've talked about getting married someday.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” McEntire said at the time. “We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”

McEntire, 67, has been divorced twice before, most recently to Narvel Blackstock after 26 years of marriage.