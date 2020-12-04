Queen Elizabeth's beloved dorgi Vulcan dies, leaving her with just 1 dog

One of Queen Elizabeth’s treasured dorgis, Vulcan, has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed to NBC News.

Now the British monarch has just one dog left, a dorgi named Candy.

The queen is famous for her lifelong love of corgis. Here, one of her past beloved pups looks up at her adoringly at Sandringham House. Bettmann Archive

A dorgi is a crossbreed between a corgi and a dachshund. The queen reportedly engineered the mix years ago by breeding past generations of her corgis with dachshunds belonging to her late sister, Princess Margaret.

The queen (then Princess Elizabeth) with a corgi in 1936. Lisa Sheridan / Getty Images

The queen is known for her love of dogs, and she has owned several corgis and dorgis throughout her life, starting when she was a young girl.

The queen at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis in 1952 Bettmann Archive

All of her purebred corgis were descendants of Susan, a corgi the queen was given on her 18th birthday. It's clear that all of her adorable pups have been loyal companions through the years.

The monarch seems like a hands-on dog owner, and in her younger years was often spotted wrangling the leashes of multiple corgis while out and about.

The queen arrived with her corgi entourage at King's Cross railway station in London in 1969. STF / AFP via Getty Images

Her beloved corgis and dorgis often made appearances during official royal events over the years, including several of her canine companions making cameos in a 2012 Olympics film with Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The queen has long been devoted to her corgis. Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

In 2015, the queen is said to have decided to stop breeding corgis and dorgis because she does not want any to be left behind after her death.

The last of Queen Elizabeth's corgis, Whisper, died in 2018, leaving her with her two dorgis, Vulcan and Candy.

The loss of Vulcan comes just a few weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed the sad news that their beloved family dog, Lupo, also recently died.