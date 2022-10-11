Buckingham Palace shares new portrait of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘much-loved’ pony

Buckingham Palace released an update on one of the many beloved animals Queen Elizabeth II left behind after passing away at age 96 on Sept. 8.

The official Twitter account of the royal family unveiled a new portrait of the late monarch’s fell pony, Emma.

“For the past fifteen years, Queen Elizabeth regularly rode Emma for light exercise in the grounds around Windsor Castle,” the tweet said.

The portrait was a close-up of the majestic black pony wearing her reins.

A second tweet included a photo of Emma standing on the Windsor Castle grounds on Sept. 19 and watching the procession as the queen’s casket was taken to St. George’s Chapel to be laid to rest.

“Emma paid tribute to Her Majesty during the Ceremonial Procession in Windsor on Monday 19th September,” the following post said. “She will continue to be much-loved and cared for at the Royal Mews, Windsor, and regularly exercised by its small, dedicated team.”

According to Sky News, Emma was born in 1996 and her full name is Carltonlima Emma.

The British publication reported that after competing in horse shows, Emma retired in 2007 and returned to the Royal Mews, where she is currently looked after.

“Emma appeared in three pageants at the Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the Diamond Jubilee, the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations and the Platinum Jubilee,” Sky News reported.

Since Queen Elizabeth’s death, the palace and other royals have been sharing news about her pets.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, told U.K. newspaper The Telegraph in an interview published on Oct. 5 that it was “a big honor” for her to inherit the monarch’s two corgis named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy.

The duchess called the dogs “national treasures” and said they have “been taught well.”

Mick and Sandy moved in with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who currently reside together at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The corgis were also photographed at the funeral.