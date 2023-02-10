Purina recalls dog food over potential toxicity risk

Nestlé Purina PetCare announced a voluntary recall of prescription dog food after discovering potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, which can cause health issues for dogs.

Purina said it started the recall when two separate dog owners contacted the company about confirmed cases of their dogs showing signs of vitamin D toxicity after eating Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food.

"Once taken off the diet, each of these dogs recovered," Purina said in a recall notice posted on Feb. 8.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient for dogs, but too much of the vitamin can cause "vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction," according to Purina.

Purina said the affected dog food was available in the U.S. by prescription only. The recall covers 8-pound and 20-pound bags with production codes 2249 1082, 2250 1082, 2276 1082, 2277 1082, 2290 1082, 2360 1082 and 2361 1082.

Pet owners who have the affected lot codes should stop feeding it to their dogs, and "throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it," Purina said.

If your dog is showing signs of Vitamin D toxicity, Purina said to contact a veterinarian. Customers can also request a refund from the company if they purchased the recalled food.

"We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused," Purina said. "As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority."