Lead researcher Clive Wynne, professor of psychology and director of Arizona State University's Canine Science Collaboratory, thought there might be a link between puppies' weaning age and their level of attractiveness to humans. So he designed an experiment to test this hypothesis.

"It came out exactly as I'd hoped it would — that there is indeed an optimal age of maximum cuteness, and that age does line up pretty closely with the age at which mothers wean their pups," Wynne said in a press release.

“This could be a signal coming through to us of how dogs have evolved to rely on human care.”

For the study, the researchers recruited 51 lucky participants to view photos of dogs at different ages and to rate their attractiveness. Three distinctive-looking breeds were ranked: Jack Russell terriers, cane corsos and white shepherds. The photos ranged from a pup’s first few weeks of life to young adulthood.