Prince William and Kate Middleton secretly got a new puppy, report says

Before their beloved dog, Lupo, passed away, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly welcomed a new pup in their life!

According to a new report, the family of five recently received a black cocker spaniel. The puppy was a gift from the former Kate Middleton’s brother, James Middleton, and came to the family at their home in Norfolk before Lupo died, The Mail on Sunday detailed.

Their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, are reportedly already taken with the new addition to their family. The black puppy is currently around eight months old, and Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly helped mom and dad pick the special pup from the litter.

The duchess' brother shared a post on Instagram in July that announced that Lupo's sister, Luna, had a litter of six puppies. He said that while he was sad to see the dogs go, their "new homes are bursting with love."

"You might be scared at first, thats OK," he continued. "Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love, ❤️🐾"

The Mail on Sunday claims the new addition to the royal family is the black pup being held by James Middleton's fiancée, Alizée Thevenet.

In November 2020, the duke and duchess shared the heartbreaking news of Lupo’s passing to the Kensington Royal Instagram account. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," they wrote alongside a photo of their dog. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

The family has not shared Lupo’s cause of death.

Lupo joined the royal family back in 2012, according to Hello. The cocker spaniel was also a gift from the duchess’ brother, James, after their wedding in April 2011. Her brother bred a litter of puppies in 2011 and kept one for himself, but gave Lupo to Kate in early 2012 when Prince William was deployed to the Falklands.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all got to celebrate another special moment last month alongside their parents: their first time down a red carpet!

The duke and duchess had an evening out with their three children in December to attend a holiday performance that honored the U.K.’s essential workers and their families. The royal couple joined National Health Service staff, delivery drivers, emergency services staff, charity workers, as well as volunteers at the event, all of whom were invited to The National Lottery's "Pantoland at the Palladium."

Prince William delivered a speech ahead of the show to thank the audience, saying, "You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices.”

“So too have your families, who I'm sure have seen far less of you than they would have liked,” he continued. “You are representative of the huge number of people across the U.K. who have stepped forward to make a difference this year in so many crucial ways. The country owes you a huge debt of gratitude."